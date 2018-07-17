RECENT ARRESTS
• Tyeshaerra Morris, 34, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Donald Young, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Curtis Hayes, 55, was charged with possession of meth and illegal dumping. Bond was set at $5,050.
• Kevin Christopher, 41, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless driving, speeding and turn signals. Bond was set at $6,750.
• Tabius Gibbs, 18, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $100.
• Raheem English, 25, was charged with pedestrians under the influence. Bond was set at $100.
• Bennieque Starr, 40, was charged with pedestrians under the influence. Bond was set at $100.
• Jennifer Payton, 38, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects and windshield requirements. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Kyle Corbin, 18, was charged with battery-FVA, obstruction and third degree cruelty to child. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Patrick Jairrels, 33, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $3,000.
• David Dunchomb, 55, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Darrell Porter, 29, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, open alcoholic container. Bond was set at $800 for DUI and failure to maintain lane and no bond was listed for the open container charges.
• Christopher Robinson, 28, was charged with possession of cocaine, brake light, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Samuel Reynolds, 22, was charged with suspended license, fleeing/eluding, amber light without permit, green light without permit, siren violation and marking vehicle to resemble law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $8,000.
• McKinley Jackson, 63, was charged with terroristic threats and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Maina Karanja, 53, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Cordovas Tucker, 18, was charged with entering auto. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Wynton Kemp, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Wyrick Ware, 33, was charged with obstruction, DUI, giving false info, marijuana less than an ounce and violation of probation. No bond was listed.
