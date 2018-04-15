RECENT ARRESTS
• Kristie Collins, 36, was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit arson and two counts of aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Robert Seabrook, 51, was charged with loitering and prowling and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Chaviante Bledsoe, 26, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Lisa Dunn, 29, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and criminal trespassing under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• James Cooper, 51, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
