RECENT ARRESTS
• Amber Parrish, 17, was charged with sexual exploitation of children. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Sabrina May, 38, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Cameo Vogel, 32, was charged with prostitution. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Meghan Maclellan, 22, was charged with prostitution. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Zhen Fang, 44, was charged with prostitution. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Ahmad Muhammed, 25, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Derrick Peters, 47, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Bobby Peoples, 21, was charged with four counts of criminal attempt to commit entering auto and loitering/prowling. Bond was set at $18,000.
• Ronald Lindley, 22, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Edwin Nimmons, 33, was charged with felony escape. Bond was denied.
• Santavious Smith, 24, was charged with possession of schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied for the violation of probation charge and set at $500 on the other charges.
• Matthew Wilson, 17, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, affray and disruption of a public school. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Kabiyan Newton, 17, was charged with affray and disruption of a public school. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Brandon Harrell, 17, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michelle Williams, 31, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.
