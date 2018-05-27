RECENT ARRESTS
• Kimberly Nelldell, 34, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Krista Martin, 25, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Cedric Burnett, 46, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Steve Kinard, 39, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• William Wilson, 59, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Patrick Estes, 31, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA and third degree cruelty to children-FVA. No bond was listed.
• Robert Defore, 27, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Nathan Wellinger, 22, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and crossing of guard lines with drugs. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Hiuber Gavarrete-Torres, 18, was charged with license required. Bond was set at $2,500.
