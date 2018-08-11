RECENT ARRESTS
• Amanda Pilling, 38, was charged with trafficking meth, two counts of sales of meth, three counts of use of telcom, possession of schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was denied.
• Chasiti Mills, 36, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Edward Allen, 36, was charged with trafficking meth, two counts of sales of meth, three count of use of telcom, possession of schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was denied.
• Megan LeBoeuf, 25, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.