RECENT ARRESTS
• Natasha Sutterlin, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary forced entry. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Gyeongmin Lee, 38, was charged with false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100.
• Deborah Moore, 41, was charged with felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Lyntasha Taylor, 35, was charged with possession of THC Oil and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Alvin Rollins, 17, was charged with two counts of child molestation. Bond was denied.
• Keith Hill, 50, was charged with robbery. Bond was denied.
• Andre Dantzler, 30, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was not listed.
• Matthew Brayden, 48, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Clifford Carey, 54, was charged with first-degree forgery and financial identity fraud. Bond was denied.
• Jamie Thornton, 29, was charged with financial identity fraud. Bond was denied.
• Darrian Cook, 26, was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $30,000.
• Carlos Solano-Valdivia, 18, was charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and drugs to be kept in original container. Bond was set at $6,500.
• David Snider, 28, was charged with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Antoine McGluen, 36, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and failure to obey traffic control devices. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Remeka Manning, 29, was charged with five felony counts of terroristic threats. Bond was not listed.
•Sheila Hilton, 45, was charged with battery against LEO and criminal trespassing. Bond was denied.
• Dianah Hicks, 43, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, no insurance, and a red light violation. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Marissa Hardwick, 26, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Joseph Griffin, 43, was charged with child molestation. Bond was denied.
• Rayshai Davis, 23, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault party to a crime. Bond was denied.
• Franklin Fife, 18, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Fernando Langford, 18, was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Early Corley, 50, was charged with felony theft by deception, first-degree forgery, and felony Violation of Probation. Bond was denied.
• James Sirmons, 35, was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Christopher Poyner, 41, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was denied.
• Abul Trotman, 43, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,000.
