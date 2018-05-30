RECENT ARRESTS
• Margie Carroll, 54, was charged with possession of cocaine, obstruction of officers, theft by shoplifting, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Jessica Worrall, 34, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Carolyn Ward, 65, was charged with simple assault-FVA. No bond was listed.
• Jamie Ellison, 27, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Monica Sharer, 27, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Josiah Thorbourne, 20, was charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Bond was denied.
• Malik Rasheed, 48, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and striking fixtures. Bond was was set at $11,500.
• William Loden, 52, was charged with possession of meth, possession of schedule III substances, drug related objects and theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Michael Gregg, 30, was charged with sexual battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Cordeus Swain, 31, was charged with license required, suspended registration, proof of minimum insurance, taillights, and open alcoholic container. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Christopher Jamison, 31, was charged with license suspended. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Dwayne Hunter, 30, was charged with license suspended. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Arlandras Terry, 48, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael Sanders, 39, was charged with DUI, hit and run, speeding, following to closely and reckless driving. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Satchel Cummings, 21, was charged with affray. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Willie McGowan, 54, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $500.
• Amanda Cole, 32, was charged with possession of meth, possession of schedule IV, cross jail guard lines with drugs, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and set belt violation. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Cleveland Grant, 18, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA and simple battery. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Reginald Jean-Jacques, 27, was charged with simple battery-FVA and theft by taking. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tyler Butler, 23, was charged with simple assault-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Cameron Fairely, 22, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joshua Rillera, 34, was charged with possession of Fentanyl and possession of Methadone. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Theodore Vereen, 39, was charged with pandering. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Ronnie Blue, 64, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no valid tag and no insurance. Bond was set at $5,000.
