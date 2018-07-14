RECENT ARRESTS
• Rebecca Faulkner, 41, was charged with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Heather Allgood, 23, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Kenneth Cable, 17, was charged with theft by taking. No bond was listed.
• Carl Whitt, 38, was charged with simple assault-FVA and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Robert Gilmore, 25, was charged with possession marijuana. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Willie Dye, 48, was charged with pedestrian under the influence. Bond was set at $100.
