RECENT ARRESTS
• Vershondar Brown, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of theft by taking. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Rheanna Lassetter, 31, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Mildred Rosario, 42, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects and tag light. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Shanika Rabb, 26, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Darryl Whitney, 35, was charged with criminal trespass and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christopher Johnson, 40, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Michael Hollingsworth, 31, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
