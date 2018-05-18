RECENT ARRESTS
• Donna Robinson, 44, was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and third degree forgery. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Erin Goodwin, 25, was charged with DUI and FTML. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Gifid Birruete, 38, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Matthew McGee, 41, was charged with two counts of false imprisonment. Bond was denied.
• Devonte Williams, 25, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Devonta Cox, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and felony violation of parole. Bond was denied on the violation of parole charge and set at $5,000 on the other two charges.
• Charles Rivers, 47, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tameka Rutledge, 43, was charged with abuse/neglect/exploitation of an elderly person and felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $24,000.
• Mollie Wolfe, 21, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Victoria Pope, 37, was charged with felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.
• Cleo Miller-Chaneyfield, 54, was charged with criminal trespass-damage and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Alazay McCall, 21, was charged with armed robbery and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Adrian Walker, 40, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance with intent, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule IV substance with intent, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Viondi Jones, 26, was charged with simple battery-FVA and misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jason Erhardt, 37, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Pawel Nowicki, 26, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tyreke Daniel, 17, was charged with entering auto. Bond was denied.
• Andre Christian, 17, was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle. Bond was denied.
• Bruce Washington, 32, was charge with two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $4,000.
