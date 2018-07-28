RECENT ARRESTS
• Tiyonna Gray, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and pointing a gun at another. Bond was set at $27,500.
• Deanna Murray, 21, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Tiara Queen, 19, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Rebecca Bentley, 56, was charged with giving false name/DOB and felony violation of probation. Bond was set at $2,000 for the giving false name/DOB charge and denied for the VOP charge.
