RECENT ARRESTS
• Alize Lankford, 17, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tykirayah Robinson, 20, was charged with felony theft by taking and fourth degree forgery. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Ricky Mitchell, 28, was charged aggravated assault FVA, interfering with a 911 call, and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Derrick Allen, 39, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Matthew Chandler, 50, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Carlos Solis, 27, was charged with second degree burglary. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Phillip McKee, 31, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects and driving in violation of license restriction. Bond was set at $14,500.
• Justin Poff, 30, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug related objects and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Breyon Edmond, 25, was charged with two counts of second degree forgery. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Brian Dye, 37, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tail light violation and speeding. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Brandon Clark, 29, was charged with giving a false name/DOB, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving on a suspended license and expired registration. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Amber Ufere, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Ann Holbert, 73, was charged with cruelty to a person 65 years old and felony theft by deception. Bond was set at $11,200.
• Misty Coates, 28, was charged with felony third degree forgery and felony theft by deception. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Robert Ray, 37, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Dylan Chandler, 18, was charged with battery on a school official and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Joel Kagley, 34, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property, five courts of first degree forgery, giving false name/DOB and VOP. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Benny Smith, 65, was charged with first degree forgery and obtaining drugs by fraud. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Franklin Major, 35, was charged with two counts of first degree forgery, misdemeanor shoplifting and giving false name/DOB. Bond was denied.
• Jonathan Oliver, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance and possession of a schedule IV substance. Bond was set at $2,000.
