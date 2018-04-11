RECENT ARRESTS
• Kristen Slaton, 24, was charged with burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception. Bond was denied.
• Kimberlie Johnson, 33, was charged with DUI, two counts of felony obstruction, and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Rachel Cannon, 38, was charged with possession of Schedule IV, crossing jail guard line, and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Victoria Kerkmaz, 28, was charged with improper lane change, no proof of insurance, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana with intent, and possession of Schedule IV. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Afiya Charles, 20, was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Dennis Henderson, 22, was charged with aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Bond was denied.
• Larry Lewallen, 45, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Kevin Kelly, 36, was charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving without a license, open container, and a turn signal violation. Bond was not listed.
• David Myrick, 44, was charged with possession of Oxycodone. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Joseph Satterfield, 49, was charged with possession of Oxycodone, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, failure to maintain lane, and a tag light violation. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Borges Leonardo, 30, was charged with two counts of identity fraud. Bond was denied.
• Lonnie James, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was not listed.
• Winston McPherson, 44, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act, interference with a 911 call, and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was not listed.
• Kevin Kirk, 48, was charged with two counts of simple assault, DUI, and driving on a suspended license. Bond was not listed.
• Leonard Hendrickson, 41, was charged with criminal use of an article with altered ID mark. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Charles Rivers, 47, was charged with two counts of criminal trespassing. Bond was not listed.
• William Stroud, 64, was charged with criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $50.
• Terrance White, 43, was charged with criminal trespassing under the Family Violence Act. Bond was not listed.
• Alicia Rawls, 20, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. Bond was denied.
• Stanley Jones, 22, was charged with financial transaction card fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.
• John Camp, 37, was charged with felony theft by taking, speeding, no proof of insurance, and alteration of a license plate. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Jalen Logan-Givens, 23, was charged with obstruction, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and giving a false name/date of birth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Joshua Merck, 33, was charged with fourth-degree forgery. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Patrick Mulligan, 24, was charged with criminal trespassing damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
