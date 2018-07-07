RECENT ARRESTS
• April Price, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and obstruction. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Gillette Pulliam, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $18,000.
• Jessica Jenkins, 37, was charged with possession of meth, possession of schedule II substance, possession of schedule IV substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Joanee Cogan, 35, was charged with DUI-Drugs. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Cleveland Grant, 18, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of kidnapping. Bond was denied.
• Edwin Alvarez, 24, was charged with simple assault-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael Knox, 41, was charged with three counts of battery-FVA and theft by taking .Bond was set at $11,000.
• Michael Bambino, 35, was charged with burglary, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, financial transaction card theft and identity theft. Bond was denied.
• Leroy Hammonds, 24, was charged with possession of meth with intent, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects and stop sign violation. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Charles Clark, 30, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects and tag light violation. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Larry Horton, 32, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Sarah Quarrels, 19, was charged with identity fraud, giving false name/DOB, driving on suspended license, head light violation and tag light violation. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Jedidiah Smith, 39, was charged with possession of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation. Bond was denied.
• Larry Pointer, 31, was charged with simple assault-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Scottland Thorpe, 23, was charged with interference with custody. Bond was set at $4,000.
• James Henry, 67, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was denied.
• Billy Panter, 37, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Terrance Jones, 38, was charged with 12 counts of forgery. Bond was set at $18,000.
• William Stroud, 64, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jordan Sessions, 20, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $2,000.
