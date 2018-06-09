RECENT ARRESTS
• Zshaqira Duncan, 32, was charged with aggravated assault and theft of services. Bond was set at $16,000.
• Alysha Lachner, 32, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Catherine Griffin, 37, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of drug related object and expired tag. Bond was set at $11,500.
• Crystal Morgan, 35, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Courtney Manning, 20, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jaquan Kilgore, 22, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction. No bond was listed.
• Jaquon Anderson, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft of services and criminal trespass. No bond was listed.
• Daniel Martin, 31, was charged with aggravated child molestation, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and child molestation. No bond was listed.
• Joshua Young, 25, was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary and possession of tools for commission of a crime. No bond was listed.
• Raymond Freeman, 42, was charged with financial transaction card fraud. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Jonathan Davidson, 31, was charged with possession of meth and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Darin Hargrove, 47, was charged with possession of meth and driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Travis Mitchell, 31, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Ronald Jackson, 24, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $500.
• Deshawn Black, 42, was charged with DUI and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $1,500.
