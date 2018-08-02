RECENT ARRESTS
• Julie Chosewood, 37, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Stacie Metellus, 23, was charged with possession of MDMA, driving on a suspended license and revoked registration. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Tyshania Dismond, 42, was charged with giving false name/DOB, two counts of forgery, and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Thomas Williams, 18, was charged with obstruction and loitering/prowling. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Robert McIntyre, 30, was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and parole violation. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Christopher Jones, 36, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Brandon Bridges, 26, was charged with reckless driving and fleeing/attempting to elude. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Gonzalo Galicia, 33, was charged with felony deposit account fraud. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tyrel Pettaway, 18, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $1,500.
• David McKelly, 34, was charged with giving false name/DOB and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $6,000.
• John Whitley, 50, was charged with felony driving on a suspended license and headlight requirements. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Amber Clark, 31, was charged with burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Karen Pittman, 52, was charged with criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Gregory Smothers, 46, was charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of oxycotin and possession of a schedule IV substance. Bond was set at $13,000.
• Michael McDuffie, 43, was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle. Bond was denied.
• Dwight Bennett, 25, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Danielle Dennis, 27, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent, possession of heroin with intent and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $19,000.
• Emily Hutchinson, 30, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Amanda Stone, 38, was charged with giving false name/DOB and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Christian Richards, 17, was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and felony fleeing/eluding. Bond was denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.