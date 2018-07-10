RECENT ARRESTS
• Rickiesha Southward, 26, was charged with terroristic threats and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Nickey Jackson, 33, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Patti Read, 54, was charged with schedule II substances and drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Porfirio Altamirano-Vasquez, 32, was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Demarreo Bethea, 36, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $50,000.
• Cory Williams, 44, was charged by theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, drug related objects, giving false name, suspended license, and suspended registration. No bond was listed.
• Anthony Washington, 40, was charged with schedule I or II with intent, possession of marijuana, schedule II, equipment requirement/bicycles and riding on roadways/bicycles. Bond was set at $14,000.
• Shaquille Dugas, 27, was charged with schedule II, possession of marijuana and taillights. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Jacobie Dugas, 34, was charged with schedule II, schedule IV, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Shane Wix, 45, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Brandon Espinosa, 23, was charged with terroristic threat, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Scott Hopson, 29, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Edward Ludeman, 59, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Jahaziel Howard, 29, was charged with criminal trespass-FVA, simple assault-FVA, suspended license, possession of marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Joshua Morris, 30, was charged with giving false name. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Oray Smith, 30, was charged with peeping tom. No bond was listed.
• Berry McKinney, 28, was charged with suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Larry Ransom, 64, was charged with suspended license and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Keon Brown, 34, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jamie Marshall, 19, was charged with obstruction of officers and simple battery. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Xavier Armstrong, 45, was charged with obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christopher Carroll, 17, was charged with obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Santonio Matthews, 42, was charged with driving unlicensed and window tint. Bond was set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.