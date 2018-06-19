RECENT ARRESTS
• Christopher Jones, 36, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Christopher Krebs, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Brittany Pezzano, 21, was charged with obstruction and riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christian Hightower, 23, was charged with driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, speeding 58/45 and seat belt violation. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Kawan Patrtidge, 24, was charged with party to a crime (armed robbery) and aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Michael Knox, 41, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Telvin Tucker, 27, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Kenneth Santos, 27, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Lee Majors, 46, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, no tag, display of license plate and violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Brandon Blair, 34, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Andrew Huggins, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Benjamin Hansard, 53, was charged with possession of schedule II substances and possesion of drug related object. Bond was set at $5,000.
• James Allen, 53, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Kamael Rhynes, 20, was charged with obstruction and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Marcelle Singleton, 46, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Kenyatta Moore, 23, was charged with driving on a suspended license, first degree forgery and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Jennifer Bordelon, 29, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Haley Gomez, 23, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jinika White, 19, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Rodney Weems, 31, was charged with aggravated battery, two counts of third degree cruelty to children and second degree criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $25,500.
• Gary George, 40, was charged with simple battery-FVA, simple battery, and driving on a suspended license.
• Elijah Ingrahm, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $25,500.
• Antwaun Graves, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,000.
• John Horton, 53, was charged with criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael White, 57, was charged with DUI, hit and run and following to close. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Christopher Moore, 27, was charged with driving on a suspended license, driving on a suspended registration, no proof of insurance and failure to yield. Bond was set at $4,500.
