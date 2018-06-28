RECENT ARRESTS
• Baylee Bryant, 21, was charged with simple battery-FVA and third degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Tamekia Howell, 42, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ninti Williams, 19, was charged with financial transaction card fraud. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Javaria Farmer, 21, was charged with felony obstruction. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Markeese Brooks, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was denied.
• Jamal Bradley, 17, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Sherman Brown, 60, was charged with stalking. No bond was listed.
• Brian Carter, 33, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Jeremiah Bradley, 39, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Darron Howard, 33, was charged with simple battery-FVA and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Kelvin Dudley, 57, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Eric Strickland, 42, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jasiri Addae, 20, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Kahliya Smith, 21, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of a firearm during a crime. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Obed Naguatt, 23, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Marcus Hendley, 51, was charged with felony deposit account fraud. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Cynthia Blount, 53, was charged with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Latiffe Bestman, 26, was charged with pedestrian under the influence, pedestrian in road and obstruction. Bond was set at $2,500.
