RECENT ARRESTS
• McKinley Jackson, 63, was charged with terroristic threats and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Maina Karanja, 53, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Cordovas Tucker, 18, was charged with entering auto. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Wynton Kemp, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Wyrick Ware, 33, was charged with obstruction, DUI, giving false info, marijuana less than an ounce and violation of probation. No bond was listed.
• Kayleigh Finnan, 27, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA, battery-FVA, criminal trespass-FVA, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of schedule IV substance, two counts of possession of a schedule II substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for commission of a crime. Bond was denied.
• Renee Tidwell, 36, was charged with possession of schedule II substance and pills not in original containers. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Ashley Pena, 21, was charged with possession of schedule II substance and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Brian Dye, 37, was charged with possession of schedule IV substance, possession of schedule II substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of tools for commission of crimes, possession of weapons during a crime, fleeing or eluding, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, taillights violation, VOP. Bond was denied.
• Rashawn Avery, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of entering auto, theft of firearms and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was denied.
• Sanatori Allen, 34, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Daniel Buongiorno, 40, was charged with battery-FVA and criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Edwin Dejka, 48, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Traylyn Smith, 29, was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule I, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime and tag light violation. Bond was denied.
• Larry Chambers, 29, was charged with possession of heroin. Bond was set at $7,761.25.
• Deandre Hart, 25, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Jermaine Caldwell, 33, was charged with affray. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael Blakey, 25, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,100.
• James Green, 56, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $2,000.
