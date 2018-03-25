RECENT ARRESTS
• Teresa Clark, 54, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Darien McCrary, 36, was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Maurice Rivers, 37, was charged with two counts of identity fraud and two counts of first-degree forgery. Bond was denied.
• James Coalson, 42, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Brian Hill, 30, was charged with possession of Schedule I, driving on a suspended license, and driving on a suspended registration. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Leon Jorge, 41, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Joseph Cochran, 44, was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Andrew Hamilton, 23, was charged with criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $1,000.
