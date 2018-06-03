RECENT ARRESTS
• Karlisa Lowe, 17, was charged with two counts of battery-FVA, criminal trespass-damage, and terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Rachel Fleming, 40, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Amanda McConnell, 41, was charged with criminal trespass-enter and criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Keyan Jones, 18, was charged with statutory rape and child molestation. Bond was set at $32,500.
• Kevin Willis, 19, was charged with statutory rape and child molestation. Bond was denied.
• Larry Bailey, 60, was charged with violating a family violence order. Bond was denied.
• Christopher Bagwell, 34, was charged with entering auto, possession of meth, interference with electronic monitoring devices and possession of drug related objects. No bond was listed.
• James Ard, 43, was charged with possession of schedule II substances. No bond was listed.
• Richard Thompson, 40, was charged with criminal trespass-enter and criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
