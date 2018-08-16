RECENT ARRESTS
• Maria Ramos, 24, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Julie Crook, 41, was charged with possession of meth and possession of schedule IV substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Stormy Yawn, 36, was charged with theft by taking and financial transaction card theft. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Breonna Jabar, 24, was charged with two counts of financial identity fraud. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Manise Etienne, 38, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Starlena Wynn, 24, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Sheila Hilton, 45, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jessica Gattie, 30, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ava Smith, 51, was charged with obstruction and DUI. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Laterrance Young, 31, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
