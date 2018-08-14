RECENT ARRESTS
• Holly Fowler, 28, was charged with felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was denied.
• Tina Davenport, 50, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jeremiah Reine, 18, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Marcus Fouts, 28, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
• William Simpson, 37, was charged with first degree burglary and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $16,000.
• Carl LeBoeuf, 50, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Larry Baker, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine and open container. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Adonis Vaughn, 34, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Derrick Rule, 22, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Richard Darden, 53, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and parole violation. Bond was denied.
• William Turner, 52, was charged with two counts of hit and run with injuries, two counts of following too close and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $6,500.
• John Sneed, 47, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and driving on suspended registration. Bond was set at $3,500.
