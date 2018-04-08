RECENT ARRESTS
• Erin Rice, 38, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Efrem Robinson, 56, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon and family violence battery. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Adam White, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, four counts of felony terroristic threats, second-degree criminal damage, family violence simple battery, three counts of third-degree cruelty to children, and obstructing 911 calls.
• Alex Zanlerigu, 49, was charged with aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Michael Mcelroy, 47, was charged with trafficking meth, Schedule II, Schedule IV, drug-related objects, driving on the right side of the roadway, and failure to maintain lane. Bond was denied.
• Julian Pittman, 44, was charged with possession of cocaine and transaction in drug-related objects. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Daniel Taylor, 35, was charged with DUI marijuana, possession of cocaine, and transaction in drug-related objects. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Isaiah Scott, 20, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, violation of probation, and disorderly conduct. Bond was denied.
• William Stroud, 64, was charged with criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $50.
• Joshua Strassburg, 38, was charged with criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Wesley Anderson, 47, was charged with failure to comply. Bond was not listed.
