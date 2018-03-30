RECENT ARRESTS
• Terra Collier, 32, was charged with possession of meth, giving a false name, possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and drug-related objects. Bond was set at $19,000.
• Stephanie Cantrell, 36, was charged with possession of Schedule IV and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Justin Caho, 29, was charged with felony possession of Schedule IV, felony fleeing/eluding an officer, felony theft by receiving stolen property, DUI, two counts of driving on the right side of the roadway, two counts of driving on the roadway laned for traffic, 15 counts of required obedience to traffic laws, reckless driving, speeding, license to be carried on person, stop signs and yield signs. Bond was denied.
• Joseph Hamby, 25, was charged with possession of meth, possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, drug-related objects, and taillights. Bond was set at $13,500.
• Jerry Sadler, 29, was charged with possession of meth, possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and drug-related objects. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Telvin Tucker, 27, was charged with possession of Schedule IV, failure to maintain lane, prescription in original container, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, DUI, and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• William Watts, 24, was charged with possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and suspended license. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Stevean Thompson, 68, was charged with felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Rickey Prince, 41, was charged with loitering or prowling. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tiffanie Morton, 33, was charged with possession of Schedule II. Bond was not listed.
• Destinee Tone, 21, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Shastin Thorkelson, 34, was charged with criminal trespassing and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Shalonda Bodley, 42, was charged with theft by shoplifting and possession of tools for committing crimes. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Jammal Terry, 22, was charged with aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act, battery under the Family Violence Act, obstructing a 911 call, criminal trespass damage under the Family Violence Act, and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Dyron Bell, 20, was charged with two counts of sales of marijuana and two counts of use of telecommunication facilities. Bond was denied.
• Nicholas Brown, 27, was charged with identity theft and misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $17,000.
• Christopher Linder, 29, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Reginald Washington, 31, was charged with sales of meth, use of telecommunication facilities and possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Daniel Brown, 24, was charged with felony by taking. Bond was set at $25,000.
• Zaire Alman, 17, was charged with disruption of a public school, misdemeanor obstruction, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Shanda Hedgepeth, 39, was charged with first-degree forgery and giving a false name/date of birth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Karen Ayers, 47, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was charged with $1,000.
• Jacobie Arnold, 17, was charged with first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Martin Olera-Camargo, 43, was charged with felony theft by conversion. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jeramiha Brewer, 28, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Allen Ayers, 56, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Berry McKinney, 28, was charged with hit an run, failure to maintain lane, and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.