RECENT ARRESTS
• Bruce Washington, 51, was charged with possession of cocaine, Bond was set $4,000.
• Keylann Taylor, 27, was charged with forgery and theft by taking. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Dimicia Brooks, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Lisa Brantley, 50, was charged with possession of meth and crossing jail guard lines with drugs. Bond was denied.
• Fannie Robinson, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and no drivers license. Bond was set at $3,250.
• Tiffany Fondale, 38, was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Norman Brown, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. Bond was denied.
• Elijah Saleem, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. Bond was denied.
• Omar Stewart, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Jamaal Fentress, 18, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Matthew McGee, 41, was charged with aggravated stalking, simple assault and criminal damage to property. Bond was denied.
• Christopher Menchion, 32, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Taylor Jones, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault-FVA. Bond was denied.
• Jason Casey, 37, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Fahein Wallace, 19, was charged with two counts of entering auto and violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Troywaun Dixon, 17, was charged with burglary and felony theft by taking. Bond was denied.
• Drew Lanford, 24, was charged with criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and crossing jail guard line with drugs. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jaeson Cooper, 32, was charged with possession of meth, no valid tag and open container. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Christopher Ruben, 56, was charged with possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Jonathan Davidson, 31, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Bobby Gatlin, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule IV substances. Bond was set at $3,000.
• D'Eric Washington, 27, was charged with possession of schedule III substances, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Jalen Parker, 17, was charged with criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tiara Queen, 19, was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $5,000.
• William Chatham, 38, was charged with battery and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Victor Otero, 39, was charged with two counts of theft by deception and two counts of theft by receiving. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Rondell Hayes, 46, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Etienne Bonaparte, 57, was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jeaun Landrum, 20, was charged with giving false name/DOB, possession of schedule II substances and pills not in original container. Bond was set at $4,500.
