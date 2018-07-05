RECENT ARRESTS
• Melissa Gooden, 49, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Desiree Duke, 22, was charged with theft by misdemeanor theft by taking and felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Roy Chambers, 38, was charged with first degree arson. Bond was denied.
• Sherman Brown, 60, was charged with stalking and possession of marijuana. Bond was denied.
• Artice Walker, 38, was charged with simple battery FVA and third degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Justin Sanford, 31, was charged with battery FVA and criminal trespass damage. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Eddie Waiters, 36, was charged with second degree burglary. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Charles Dominguez, 46, was charged with second degree burglary. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Zackery Sparks, 31, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and open container. Bond was denied.
• Everett Todd, 52, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Taj Stanley, 38, was charged with possession of schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects and suspended registration. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Harry Gooden, 49, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Jontarius Lindsey, 17, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Benjamin Robinson, 29, was charged with criminal trespass and misdemeanor obstruction. No bond was listed.
• Artinus Smith, 36, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $1,500.
