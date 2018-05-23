Recent Arrests
• Derrick Peters, 47, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Steven Tutt, 44, was charged with violating a family violence order. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Lavern Vereen, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude. Bond was denied.
• Adrian Walker, 40, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was denied.
• Doyle Mooney, 49, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Antwane Williams, 31, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Sebastion Weaver, 34, was charged with felony theft by conversion. Bond was set at $1,900.
• Luis Gonzalez, 20, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Todrick Williams, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. No bond was listed.
• Bernard Kendrick, 29, was charged with criminal trespass damage-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Julietta Tatum, 32, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $2,000.
• William Robinson, 22, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a license, driving when lights are required and failure to yield to emerging vehicle. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Deetria Marquez, 35, was charged with simple battery, third degree cruelty to children and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Larry Bailey, 60, was charged with aggravated battery, obstruction of a 911 call and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $1,000 on the criminal damage to property charge and denied on the other charges.
• Damia Eleazer, 39, was charged with possession of schedule I substances, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
