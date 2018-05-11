RECENT ARRESTS
• Dylan Hamilton, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, battery, two counts of third degree cruelty to children and first degree cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Paul Morrison, 52, was charged with battery and simple assault. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Corlos Coats, 40, was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and obstruction. Bond was denied
• Richard Brown, 23, was charged with second degree criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Bobby Baker, 19, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass damage. Bond was set at $500.
• Tamaj Neal, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct. No bond was listed.
• William Silas, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jammal Terry, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Stacie Staple, 34, was charged with felony cruelty to children. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Lanya Lewis, 30, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Paisley Green, 25, was charged with first degree forgery and fourth degree forgery. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Frances Carter, 48, was charged with possession of a schedule substance, possession of cocaine, driving on a suspended license, and tail lights violation. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Drake Queen, 17, was charged with financial identity fraud and financial transaction card theft. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Patrick Dowda, 24, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Thomas Leach, 29, was charged with felony DUI, duty upon striking fixed object and open container. Bond was set at $30,500.
