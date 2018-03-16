RECENT ARRESTS
• Theresa Carlson, 47, was charged with public drunkenness and pedestrian under the influence. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Bryan Holloway, 45, was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Bond was denied.
• Piccolo Bolding, 40, was charged with possession of meth and crossing jail guard lines with drugs.
• Marcus Jones, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Murdock Jackson, 28, was charged with possession of Schedule IV and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $6,000.
• James Coalson, 42, was charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin with intent, possession of Schedule IV, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, pills not in original container, and a tag light violation. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Patrick Demery-Shells, 24, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Dwayne McCalvin, 27, was charged with giving a false name and date of birth. Bond was not listed.
• James Dildine, 31, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was not listed.
• Penny Bright, 38, was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $10,500.
• Keyunni Adderly, 20, was charged felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was not listed.
• Alyssa Williams, 29, was charged with giving a false name/date of birth and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Penny Chikogu, 39, was charged with giving a false name/date of birth and two counts of first-degree forgery. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Tyree McCary, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and battery. Bond was denied.
• David McDonald, 28, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, burglary, and misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was not listed.
• Davian Jones, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,000.
• D'Vonte Dean, 22, was charged with felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Joshua Boggs, 31, was charged with giving a false name, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Jeffrey Long, 27, was charged with obstruction. Bond was not listed.
• James Cooper, 51, was charged with harassing phone calls. Bond was set at $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.