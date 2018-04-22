RECENT ARRESTS
• Sean Potvin, 23, was charged with second-degree home invasion and kidnapping. Bond was denied.
• Jaques Alford, 18, was charged with sodomy. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Natasha Sutterlin, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary forced entry. Bond was not listed.
• Matthew Brayden, 48, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Christopher Bernadeau, 22, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an altered firearm. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Lowell Robinson, 38, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an altered firearm, failure to maintain lane, following too close and a turn signal violation. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Marcus Cooks, 40, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Antonio Jeeter, 27, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Damon Aaronson, 45, was charged with possession of Schedule IV, drugs not in the original container, and loitering. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Earl Frank, 31, was charged with battery, simple battery, and obstructing a 911 call. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Jerome Evans, 39, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $1,500.
