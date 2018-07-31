RECENT ARRESTS
• Brittani Boniface, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving on a suspended license and speeding 68/45. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Deandra Streeter, 38, was charged with driving on a suspended license and speeding 64/45. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Robby Brimer, 28, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Derrick Rogers, 32, was charged with battery-FVA, criminal trespass-damage, interference with a 911 call and terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Armando Morales, 24, was charged with second degree burglary. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Michael Barkley, 30, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction, giving name/DOB, DUI, driving with no license, no headlights, brake lights requirement and red light violation. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Connell Walker, 54, was charged with felony driving on a suspended license and seatbelt violation. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Charles Wiley, 28, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA, false imprisonment and cruelty to child. Bond was denied.
• Joe Mends, 34, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• De'Andre Gibbs, 23, was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Corice Thompson, 42, was charged with theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Randy Houston, 51, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor theft by receiving and failure to appear. Bond was set at $6,525.
