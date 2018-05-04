RECENT ARRESTS
• Journey Hall, 17, was charged with possession of a pistol by a minor. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Cheyenne McIntyre, 27, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule II substances, possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Jaqleen Grimes, 28, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Latosha Flanary, 37, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule II substances and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Esther Zamora-Lopez, 25, was charged with being a habitual violator. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Michael Willbanks, 32, was charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of schedule III substances and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Amanda Griffin, 38, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, obstruction and batter. Bond was denied.
• Angela Jameson, 47, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Roy Chambers, 37, was charged with first degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Joshua Mitchell, 27, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Jamichael Thomas, 27, was charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $2,000.
