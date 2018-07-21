RECENT ARRESTS
• James Garmon, 42, was charged with hit and run without injuries, following too close, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, operating an unsafe vehicle, no license on person, too fast for conditions, driver must apply for new license within 60 days. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Adrianna Johnson 22, was charged with three counts of theft by deception and theft by taking. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Dorothy Crenshaw, 58, was charged with theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Obed Naguatt, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and battery. Bond was denied.
• Taylor Evans, 24, was charged with simple assault-FVA, obstruction, third degree cruelty to children and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Gregory Dunson, 35, was charged with simple battery-FVA and interfering with a 911 call. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Joshua Kemp, 28, was charged with terroristic threats. No bond was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.