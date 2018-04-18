RECENT ARRESTS
• Brian Harper, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass damage under the Family Violence Act, and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• D'Angelo Broughton, 18, was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Earl Patterson, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, trafficking ecstasy, and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was denied.
• Gregory Green, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, trafficking ecstasy, and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was denied.
• Kevin Kelly, 36, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was denied.
• Nuzhat Raja, 60, was charged with felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.
• Tony Ford, 50, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and expired registration. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Willie Winslett, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Robert Wade, 38, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of deposit account fraud. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Patricia Cole, 50, was charged with burglary. Bond was denied.
• Deborah Turner, 55, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Megan Peterson, 23, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was not listed.
• Whitney Mims, 27, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and first-degree cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Ebonylee Boone, 33, was charged with battery and second-degree criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Terrance Frye, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Patrick Brown, 22, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Matthew Brayden, 48, was charged with second-degree criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $3,525.
• Cedric Davis, 41, was charged with felony theft by deception. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Scott Lindamood, 26, was charged with felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Josue Chang, 31, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act, obstruction of a 911 call and three counts of cruelty to children. Bond was not listed.
• Saladin Mahdi, 39, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, failure to obey traffic device, driver to exercise due care, and a DUI. Bond was not listed.
• Martelle Murray, 28, was charged with driving without a license and speeding. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Laura Drake, 25, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule IV, and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Kelisha Disharoon, 36, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Kenya Clair, 39, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, nine counts of forgery, giving a false name/date of birth, driving on a suspended license, and move over violation. Bond was set at $25,000.
• Alyson Reader, 28, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was denied.
• Anatasia Alsabrook, 20, was charged with possession of Schedule I and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Bria Blackmon, 21, was charged with possession of Schedule I and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Ciana Dunker, 23, was charged with first-degree forgery. Bond was not listed.
• Lakisha Carter, 41, was charged with false swearing, altered counterfeit certificates of title, and first-degree forgery.
• Diana Dobbs, 27, was charged with false report of a crime and false statements/writings. Bond was not listed.
