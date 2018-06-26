RECENT ARRESTS
• Chanda Cattadoris, 39, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Stevie Williams, 29, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Jovan Pinckney, 38, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and entering auto. Bond was denied.
• John Wonsley, 36, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA, simple battery and third degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $26,000.
• Gary George, 40, was charged with violating family violence order. Bond was set at $20,000.
• George Phillips, 44, was charged with battery-FVA and criminal trespass-damage FVA. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Troywaun Dixon, 17, was charged with first degree burglary. No bond was listed.
• Mehmet Iyibas, 50, was charged with criminal damage to property, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $13,000.
• Gary Hill, 52, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Benedicto Lemus, 35, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Adrian Mann, 30, was charged with giving false name/DOB, no registration and alteration of license plate. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christopher Johnson, 40, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,500.
