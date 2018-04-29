RECENT ARRESTS
• Remeka Manning, 29, was charged with five felony counts of terroristic threats. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Tonya Miller, 44, was charged with two counts of sales of meth and two counts of use of telecommunication facilities. Bond was denied.
• Tammy Ogilvie, 43, was charged with DUI and reckless driving. Bond was not listed.
• Josh Bolling, 27, was charged with armed robbery party to a crime, aggravated assault party to a crime, and false statements. Bond was denied.
• Ezekiel Jones, 19, was charged with rioting in a penal institution. Bond was denied.
• Michael Frazier, 34, was charged with rioting in a penal institution. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Qushan Crosbie, 23, was charged with criminal damage to property under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Paul Powers, 65, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and felony terroristic threats under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Winslow Bolton, 40, was charged with aggravated assault, battery under the Family Violence Act, simple battery under the Family Violence Act, and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Lester Lardi-Cruz, 36, was charged with felony obstruction and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Christopher Seib, 46, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Craig Thurston, 57, was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, tail light violation, and open container. Bond was set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.