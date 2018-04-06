RECENT ARRESTS
• Samantha Dobbs, 41, was charged with Schedule II, giving a false name, and drugs not in original container. Bond was not listed.
• Pamela Thomas, 52, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jenna Dore, 32, was charged with marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jerry Bagby, 40, was charged with entering an automobile. Bond was not listed.
• Daniel Brown, 24, was charged with three counts of theft by deception. Bond was set at $40,000.
• Nicholas Brown, 27, was charged with theft by deception. Bond was set at $22,000.
• Haveto McCleskey, 18, was charged with marijuana less than one ounce. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Arrianna Guyton, 17, was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Nineka Talib, 40, was charged with aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Jerry Bagby, 40, was charged with entering an automobile, crossing of guard lines with drugs, and Schedule IV. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Michael Sheffield, 57, was charged with possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and drug-related objects. Bond was set at $9,975.
• Nathaniel Henderson, 73, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by receiving a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Alzafas Nance, 42, was charged with driving while license was suspended or revoked. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Carlton Torrence, 36, was charged with suspended license and no passing zones. Bond was denied.
• Manuel McFarland, 47, was charged with suspended license and proof of minimum insurance. Bond was not listed.
• Alycia Jones, 18, was charged with prostitution, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a crime, felony possession of marijuana, Schedule I, Schedule III, and second-degree forgery. Bond was not listed.
• Jaleesa Guice, 29, was charged with felony second-degree criminal damage. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Rebecca Seals, 27, was charged with Schedule I, Schedule IV, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $6,000.
• India Hornsby, 26, was charged with felony theft by conversion. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Sandra Swisher, 45, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was not listed.
• James McKinney, 40, was charged with two counts of sales of methamphetamine, two counts of communications facilities, two counts of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of meth, Schedule III, two counts of Schedule II, Schedule IV, possession of cocaine, possession of Heroin, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bond was not listed.
• Gary Courtney, 35, was charged with trafficking meth and possession of a firearm during a crime. Bond was not listed.
• Lonnie James, 32, was charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree forgery, possession of a firearm during a crime, felony possession of marijuana, Schedule II, and Schedule III. Bond was not listed.
• Kerron Brown, 37, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Bond was not listed.
• Mark Callahan, 50, was charged with disorderly conduct, family violence battery, misdemeanor obstruction, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and drug-related objects. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Cameron Payne, 25, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and giving a false name. Bond was denied.
• Jabril Williams, 19, was charged with misdemeanor child abandonment. Bond was not listed.
• Joshua Hudgins, 34, was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, and brake lights.
• Alvin Majors, 58, was charged with no license and suspended registration. Bond was set at $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.