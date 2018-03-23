RECENT ARRESTS
• Tyaria Coe, 27, was charged with bail jumping and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Destine Thomas-Scott, 21, was charged with criminal trespassing and failure to comply. Bond was not listed.
• Matthew Romanelli, 23, was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children. Bond was denied.
• Jeffrey Brady, 34, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and false imprisonment under the Family Violence Act. Bond was denied.
• Jarrett Davis, 30, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Eric Belle, 27, was charged with two felony counts of theft by shoplifting, two counts of criminal trespassing, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was denied.
• Ethan Cain, 28, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Roy Carter, 63, was charged with criminal attempt to commit, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, and felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.
• Luke Bennett, 31, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was not listed.
• Eric Patino, 23, was charged with giving a false name/date of birth. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Daniel Tucker, 40, was charged with loitering and prowling. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Alfonso Chamorro, 65, was charged with DUI, following too close, driver to exercise due care, open container, and no proof of insurance.
• Jorge Leon, 41, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Marlon Griffie, 43, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Andre Mozley, 41, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $1,500.
• James Coalson, 42, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of meth. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Borges Leonardo, 30, was charged with 18 counts of financial card forgery and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was denied.
• Benson Kamau, 25, was charged with fourth-degree forgery. Bond was set at $2,000.
