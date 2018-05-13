RECENT ARRESTS
• Karina Ripoll, 27, was charged with third degree forgery. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Nashae Hester, 25, was charged with second degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $3,000.
• McKenzie Jordan, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Justin Harrell, 27, was charged with two counts of sales of cocaine, two counts of use of communication facilities, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Curtis Chism, 33, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects and speeding 42/30. Bond was set at $17,500.
• Tyler Brantley, 32, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kenneth Wooten, 30, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Dave McCullar, 53, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Jordan Wilder, 26, was charged with driving on a suspended license and no seatbelt. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Sheila Benton, 51, was charged with possession of meth with intent, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Wanda Entrekin, 58, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Kimberly Lindsey, 42, was charged with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Donna Harrell, 53, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Maria Melendez-Gonzalez, 42, was charged with DUI, driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Ernest Randle, 18, was charged with statutory rape. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Jacob Jones, 50, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA, two counts of simple battery, and third degree cruelty to children-FVA. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Maurice Studdard, 35, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Arico Jones, 28, was charged with possession of schedule II substance, financial transaction card fraud, identity fraud and window tint violation. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Aaron Coleman, 22, was charged criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Chris Shropshire, 36, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Deo Forbes, 34, was charged with DUI and speeding 102/70. Bond was set at $2,000.
