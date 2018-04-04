RECENT ARRESTS
• Tiffanie Morton, 33, was charged with Schedule II. Bond was not listed.
• Shanta Allen, 26, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, simple battery of a police officer, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Jessie Bates, 23, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers and failure to obey a traffic signal. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Angela Majors, 47, was charged with theft by shoplifting and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Aaron Johnson, 35, was charged with third-degree forgery, fourth-degree forgery, executing forged checks, identity fraud, first-degree forgery, suspended license, first-degree forgery, and giving a false name. Bond was not listed.
• Brandon Blake, 32, was charged with possession of cocaine, giving a false name, and obstruction. Bond was not listed.
• Danny Bridges, 52, was charged with Schedule II, possession of marijuana, and drugs not in original container. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Calvin Whitmore, 34, was charged with rioting in a penal institution. Bond was denied.
• Durrell White, 31, was charged with rioting in a penal institution. Bond was denied.
• Eric Odom, 22, was charged with family violence simple battery. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Kelvin Austin, 50, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, suspended license, and hit and run. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Austin Menzer, 19, was charged with loitering or prowling. Bond was set at $1,000.
