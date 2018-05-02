RECENT ARRESTS
• Lyubov Kukharchuk, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, DUI, and violation of handicapped parking. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Mercedes Pierce, 19, was charged with simple assault-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ira Davis, 26, was charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, reckless conduct by HIV person, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, drug related objects and driving on a suspended license. Bond was denied.
• D'Angelo Jordan, 29, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor obstruction, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. Bond was denied for the felony fleeing and eluding charge and set at $3,500 for the other charges.
• Aubrey White, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and unregistered vehicle. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Sims Brown, 41, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Ricky Small, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Anthony Harris, 24, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance, felony possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, expired tag, no insurance and no seatbelt. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Curtis Williams, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and felony violation of parole. Bond was denied.
• Ronald Lowery, 31, was charged with five counts of financial transaction card theft. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Michael Nellis, 58, was charged with felony deposit account fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Quindarius Gibbs, 18, was charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was denied.
• Shon Wright, 24, was charged with simple battery FVA, obstruction 911 call, third degree cruelty to children and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Myles Brown, 18, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Charlie Evans, 44, was charged with fourth degree forgery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• David Abernathy, 25, was charged with felony violation of parole and giving false name/DOB. Bond was denied for the violation of parole charge and set at $2,000 for the other charge.
• Larando Snipes, 41, was charged with fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license -- fourth offense. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Daniel Drinnon, 25, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, failure to maintain lane and open container. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Salem Mumuni, 32, was charged with loitering/prowling and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $1,000.
