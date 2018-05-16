RECENT ARRESTS
• Tiffany Valley, 42, was charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Stacey Rice, 41, was charged with possession of meth and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Kayla Smith, 28, was charged with possession of heroin. Bond was denied.
• Tammy Hallmark, 37, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Reshanda Smith, 27, was charged with reckless conduct. No bond was listed.
• Christopher Butler, 21, was charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Ryan Wilkins, 36, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Cornell Berry, 50, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Maurice Rogan, 46, was charged with simple battery-FVA and obstruction of a 911 call. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kendrick McClendon, 17, was charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Adarious Rice, 18, was charged with possession of a schedule IV substance and speeding 68/45. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Jeremy Fricke, 30, was charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance and possession of a firearm during a crime. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Kelvin Austin, 50, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Justin Franklin, 20, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and loitering/prowling. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Bobby Thomas, 41, was charged with obstruction and DUI. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Gafid Birruete-Ponce, 38, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.