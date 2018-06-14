RECENT ARRESTS
• Brittany Pezzano, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Miguel Childs, 20, was charged with simple battery on law enforcement officers. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Christopher Bagwell, 34, was charged with entering auto. Bond was denied.
• Joseph Bowen, 38, was charged with entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Russell Neal, 50, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and crossing jail guard lines with drugs. Bond was denied.
• Geoffrey Goodbread, 30, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Chris Walker, 24, was charged with possession of schedule IV substances, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. No bond was listed.
• Sherman Brown, 60, was charged with criminal trespass. No bond was listed.
• Terronnie Scott, 36, was charged with felony driving on a suspended license and expired tag. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Lisa Pope, 19,was charged with aggravated assault and simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Coral Garner, 29, was charged with possession of meth and crossing guard lines with drugs. Bond was denied.
• Elexia Bantum, 27, was charged with possession of schedule II substances and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Heather Sears, 28, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Josh Williams, 37, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Charles Hope, 32, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officers, reckless conduct and affray. Bond was denied.
• Kerry Butler, 49, was charged with affray and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Matthew Dobbs, 57, was charged with simple assault-FVA and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
• John Kitchens, 36, was charged with possession of schedule II substances and theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Michael Duvall, 48, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule II substance and drugs not in original container. Bond was set at $10,500.
• Hugh Farmer, 62, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Daniel Mooney, 36, was charged with burglary and theft by taking. Bond was denied.
• Krystal Penland, 32, was charged with possession of meth and pedestrian under the influence. No bond was listed.
• Rebee Gillard, 32, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jaquan Kilgore, 22, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officers and obstruction. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Patrick Gore, 45, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA and reckless conduct. Bond was denied.
• Anthony Steverson, 33, was charged with battery, third degree cruelty to children and obstructing a 911 call. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Kenneth Howell, 48, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $10,500.
• Derrick Gadsde, 20, was charged with possession of schedule II substance, giving false name/DOB and expired tag. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Henry Williams, 39, was charged with theft by shoplifting and obstruction. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Stanislov Stankov, 32, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Noel Orta, 35, was charged with DUI and improper lane change. Bond was set at $1,500.
