RECENT ARRESTS
• Omar Stewart, 19, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Akeem Young, 27, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Rickey Clark, 18, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Michael Hunter, 26, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• John Scaglione, 59, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, DUi, theft by receiving stolen property and open container. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Christopher Jones, 36, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Donald Upshaw, 30, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Ledell Moore, 24, was charged with violation of traffic control devices and driving without a license. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jason Huska, 39, was charged with felony driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Zachuris Nelson, 18, was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Cornelius Gray, 19, was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Jerry Harrison, 26, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and third degree cruelty to child. Bond was denied.
• Kelvin Morgan, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats, battery-FVA, three counts of third degree cruelty to a child and second degree criminal damage to property. Bond was denied.
• Austin Denley, 24, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and simple battery. Bond was denied.
• Terrance Bailey, 43, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent, possession of heroin with intent and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was denied.
• Aaron Williams, 46, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Donald Hall, 46, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule III substance and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Aaron Jacklin, 35, was charged with possession of meth and driving on a suspended license. Bond was denied.
• Eric Feggans, 33, was charged with felony theft by taking. No bond was listed.
• David Hingle, 44, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding, criminal trespass, felony theft by taking, expired tag, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane and driving the wrong side of the road. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Scott Scheie, 28, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Deric Bivens, 40, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Octavious Stubblefield, 27, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• James Montgomery, 29, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $2,000.
• William Stroud, 64, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kenneth Webb, 36, was charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
