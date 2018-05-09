RECENT ARRESTS
• Amanda Griffin, 38, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, misdemeanor obstruction and battery. Bond was denied.
• Courtnee Williams, 32, was charged with first degree forgery and obtaining drugs by fraud. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Wristeria Devereaux, 47, was charged with making a false report. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Patrice Taylor, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, DUI and no brake lights. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Shanika Rabb, 26, was charged with suspended license and no insurance. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Ranny Brown, 61, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Devonte Williams, 17, was charged with battery-FVA, simple battery-FVA and third degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Justin Hill, 34, was charged with battery-FVA, simple battery-FVA and criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jeremy McKinzie, 21, was charged with battery-FVA and criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Christian Jackson, 18, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and having/carrying guns license required. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Steven Hampton, 47, was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Kenneth Cable, 17, was charged with false name. No bond was listed.
• Kevin Owen, 29, was charged with DUI, open container, too fast for conditions and serious injury by vehicle. Bond was denied.
• Davion Collins, 21, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and second degree forgery. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Kevin Robbins, 30, was charged with felony fleeing, DUI, failure to maintain lane, no taillights and open container. Bond was denied.
• Tylar Russell, 17, was charged with false name. No bond was listed.
• Taruse Alexander, 48, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was $6,000.
• Ismael Martinez, 24, was charged with false name, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony and misdemeanor VOP. Bond was denied.
• James Bennett, 65, was charged with DUI, following too closely and exercise due care. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Joel Kagley, 34, was charged with five counts of first degree forgery and false name. No bond was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.