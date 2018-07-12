RECENT ARRESTS
• Joy Lindsay, 25, was charged with theft by deception and forgery. Bond was set at $14,900.
• Rebecca Patterson, 21, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Irma Despain, 34, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Amy Cox, 44, was charged with proof of minimum insurance and no registration. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Shane Wix, 45, was charged with child molestation, public indecency, loitering or prowling. No bond was listed.
• Dennis Moore, 32, was charged with aggravated child molestation. No bond was listed.
• Corey Crowder, 32, was charged with financial transaction card fraud. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Vincent Collett, 48, was charged with serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Stevie Payne, 56, was charged with DUI/Injuries and required signals. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Joshua Morris, 30, was charged with giving false name. Bond was set at $2,000.
• William Barker, 26, was charged with theft by taking and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Santonio Matthews, 42, was charged with license required and window tint. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Dion Green, 45, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $5,000.
