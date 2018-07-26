RECENT ARRESTS
• Brent Galloway, 30, was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Bond was denied.
• Jarvis Williams, 50, was charged with stalking-FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Dekendrick George, 20, was charged with battery-FVA, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Darrius Bronaugh, 26, was charged with possession of meth, and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Carlton Torrence, 36, was charged with felony driving on a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Durand Turner, 20, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA and battery-FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Kenneth McClary, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Orlando Nixon, 30, was charged with two counts of first degree burglary and two counts of possession of tools for a crime. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Kenneth Burke, 45, was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle. Bond was denied.
• David Dalrymple, 39, was charged with fourth degree forgery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joseph Jackson, 23, was charged with entering auto with intent, felony theft by taking, driving without a license and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Adam Rudnick, 42, was charged with driving on a suspended license, littering and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Torre Croker, 41, was charged with possession of meth and driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $5,500.
