RECENT ARRESTS
• Amish Patel, 26, was charged with first degree forgery, 59 counts of second degree forgery and identity fraud. Bond was denied.
• Christopher Gwynn, 30, was charged with theft by deception and theft by receiving. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Courtney Brewer, 40, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Richard Whitton, 54, was charged with DUI, driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving. Bond was set at $5,000.
